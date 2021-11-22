$55.30 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report $55.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $53.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $211.05 million, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $211.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,833. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

