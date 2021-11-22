$55.37 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce sales of $55.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $248.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.60 million to $250.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.43 million, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $278.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $684.40 million, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

