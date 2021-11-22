$6.42 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce $6.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.63 million, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $33.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth $115,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth $169,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 46,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

