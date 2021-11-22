6,142 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUNG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 334,488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -28.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.