63,690 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 63,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $33.80 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

