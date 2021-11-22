$66.98 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce sales of $66.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $67.40 million. ZIX posted sales of $57.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $254.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.61 million to $255.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $293.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ZIXI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth $5,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 360,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 664.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 360,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth $2,489,000.

ZIXI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.46. 734,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,594. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $480.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.