$677.54 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $677.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $682.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $674.60 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $624.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total value of $551,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $231.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.33. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $239.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

