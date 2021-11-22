$70.27 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post sales of $70.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.40 million. ACM Research reported sales of $45.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $234.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.97 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $334.28 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 761.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,715. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.41.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

