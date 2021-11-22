73,466 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $82,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 104.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $29.64 on Monday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

