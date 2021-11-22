$77.73 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce $77.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $78.02 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $78.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $362.54 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $369.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Shares of IRTC traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. 6,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

