$85.06 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce $85.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $77.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $330.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $330.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $370.47 million, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $383.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Dennis Helling purchased 7,194 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 46,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $604,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRHC stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $11.89. 6,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,384. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

