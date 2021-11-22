9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.04 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $191,319 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 9,723,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,037,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,064,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

