AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.38, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

