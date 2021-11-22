AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $457.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $322.50 and a 12-month high of $459.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

