AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 3.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $214.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.02. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

