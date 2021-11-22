AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1,032.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.50.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.84 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average of $168.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

