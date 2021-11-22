AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) PT Raised to $70.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $77.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.59. AAON has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in AAON by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AAON by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in AAON by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

