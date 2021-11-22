Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,615,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,388,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $3,110,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 469,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 206,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 212,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,413. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

