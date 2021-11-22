AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ACIU opened at $5.47 on Monday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $397.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.78.
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIU shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.