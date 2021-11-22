AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ACIU opened at $5.47 on Monday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $397.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.78.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIU shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

