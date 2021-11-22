Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $57,232,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.81.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACHC. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.