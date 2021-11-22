Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AKR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 322,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,707. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.50%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
