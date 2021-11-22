Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 322,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,707. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

