Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN opened at $369.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.62. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

