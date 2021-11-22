ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Mark Mckechnie Sells 5,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACMR stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.59. 32,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 0.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 19.2% in the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $399,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

