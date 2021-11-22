ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACMR opened at $96.20 on Friday. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.41.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in ACM Research by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.