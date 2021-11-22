Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,660,000 after acquiring an additional 707,231 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $339.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.98 and its 200 day moving average is $360.79. The stock has a market cap of $333.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.38 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

