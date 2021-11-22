Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $89.40 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

