Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $67.29.

