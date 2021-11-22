Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $12,863,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $251.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day moving average of $239.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

