Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $101.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 185,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,183. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.