Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.70 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,273.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.72 or 0.07280659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.39 or 0.00373047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.91 or 0.00976267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.50 or 0.00429872 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00276188 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

