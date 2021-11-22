Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $688.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $629.46 and its 200 day moving average is $599.00. The stock has a market cap of $327.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 450.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.