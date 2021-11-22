Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $50.27 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Adshares has a market cap of $50.27 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00004250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00071524 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,137,620 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.