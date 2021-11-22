ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of ADTRAN worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,168,000 after buying an additional 143,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 87.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $21.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.75 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.