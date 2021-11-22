Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 83.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS opened at $130.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $133.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 742,421 shares of company stock worth $93,939,933. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.