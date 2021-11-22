Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of AMD traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.75. The stock had a trading volume of 859,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,622,016. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $158.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,909 shares of company stock valued at $65,356,546. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

