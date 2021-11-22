AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.95. 3,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,487. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

