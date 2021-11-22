Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 863,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 1,072,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

AFTPF opened at $85.74 on Monday. Afterpay has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $124.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

