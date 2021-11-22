Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 863,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 1,072,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

AFTPF opened at $85.74 on Monday. Afterpay has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $124.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28.

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.