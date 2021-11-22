Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$4.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$1.180 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.78. 2,105,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,770. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.56 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

