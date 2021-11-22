Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,159 shares of company stock worth $1,895,466 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $60,969,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

