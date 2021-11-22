Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after buying an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 337,788 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 309,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $33.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.