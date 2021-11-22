ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Hits Market Cap of $40,241.08

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 34.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 74% against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $40,241.08 and approximately $86,189.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00047670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00228649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00088228 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,287,032 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.