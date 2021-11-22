Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $462.92. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $322.50 and a 52 week high of $459.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

