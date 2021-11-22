Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 3.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $4,276,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 74.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

TGT traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.40. 33,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

