Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

