Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,991.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,846.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2,658.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

