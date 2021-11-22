Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105,572 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of Alphatec worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 184.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 14,254 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $174,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,791 shares of company stock valued at $907,261. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

