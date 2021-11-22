Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $43.27 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 9.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $43,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.56 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.36 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16.

