Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 by 403.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. ProShares Short FTSE China 50 has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

