Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report sales of $2.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

ATUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 119,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,312. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

