Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.75 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

ARR stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35. The company has a market cap of C$295.90 million and a P/E ratio of -150.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.41.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

